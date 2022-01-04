Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Functional Manager in the Department of Industries and Commerce, Govt. of Punjab. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ppsc.gov.in. The last date to deposit the application/examination fee is January 11, 2022.

The PPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 34 vacancies of Functional Manager, of which 12 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Here’s PPSC Functional Manager recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as on January 1, 2020.

Educational Qualification: Should possess a degree in any of Engineering or in any discipline of Textile Technology or its equivalent from a recognized university or institution. More details in the notification.

Application fee Name of Category Online Application charges Examination Fee Total Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only Rs 500 Rs 250 Rs 750 Ex-Serviceman of Punjab state only Rs 500 No fee to be paid Rs 500 Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) Punjab Rs 500 No fee to be paid Rs 500 All Other Categories i.e., General, Sports Persons of Punjab and Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab Rs 500 Rs 1000 Rs 1500

Steps to apply for PPSC Functional Manager posts: