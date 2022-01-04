The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of PGT/ Librarian today, December 4. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts till January 12, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 14 vacancies, of which 11 vacancies are for the post of PGT and 3 for Librarian.

Here’s the official notice.

Educational Qualification

PGT: Graduate with 55% marks. Knowledge of MS word, MS Excel, and MS Power Point.

Librarian: Graduate degree in Library Science. More details in the notification.

Application Process

Candidates can apply for the vacancies till January 12, 2022 in the prescribed format.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.