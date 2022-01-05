Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Exam, 2020. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the result merit list from the UPSC website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CAPF (AC) written exam was held in December 2020 and the interviews for Personality Test held from December 6 to 24, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 210 posts, of which, 78 vacancies are for BSF, 13 for CRPF, 69 for CISF, 21 for ITBP, and 29 for SSB.

As per the result notice, a total number of 187 candidates have been recommended for appointment to these posts.

The merit list includes the roll numbers and name of the qualified candidates.

Steps to download UPSC CAPF final result 2021:

Visit official website upsconline.nic.in Go to the ‘Whats New’ — ‘Final Result: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2020’

Click on the result PDF link for CAPF (AC) 2020 The UPSC CAPF result merit list will appear on screen Check by searching roll number (Ctrl+F) Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to UPSC CAPF final result 2020 merit list.