Today is the last day to apply for 9000+ vacancies of Health Worker (Female) advertised by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). Eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website upsssc.gov.in. Candidates will be able to make changes to applications till January 12.

The UPSSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 9212 vacancies. The Commission has invited applications for Health Worker (Female) Main examination from candidates who have qualified the Preliminary Eligibility Test or PET 2021.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have passed intermediate examination or its equivalent. The candidates should have completed one year six months/ two year of Auxiliary Nurses (ANM) and Midwife training course. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the application fee of Rs 25.

Steps to apply for UPSSSC Female Health Worker: