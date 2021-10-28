Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the results of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 today. Candidates can check and download their result scorecard online at the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC PET 2021 was held in an offline mode on August 24 in two shifts. The draft answer key was released on August 31, followed by a revised answer key on October 6.

Here’s UPSSSC PET result 2021 notice.

Steps to check UPSSSC PET result 2021:

Visit official website upsssc.gov.in Click on the ‘View PRELIMINARY ELIGIBILITY TEST result/scorecrad’ link

Enter Registration/roll Number, date of birth, Verification Code and select gender and click on result link

The UPSSSC PET result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check UPSSSC PET result 2021.

As per media reports, more than 20 lakh candidates were eligible to appear for the examination conducted in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The UPSSSC PET 2021 registration process was conducted in May and June this year.