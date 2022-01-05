PPSC exam calendar 2022 released; check dates for Naib Tehsildar, Functional Manager and other exams
Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the exam calendar for the months of January, February, March, April and May, 2022. The PPSC exam schedule is available on the official website ppsc.gov.in.
According to the schedule, the recruitment exam for the post of Analyst in the Home Affairs & Justice Department will be held on January 30. PPSC has notified a total of 10 posts of Analyst for recruitment.
The exams for Naib Tehsildar (78 posts) in Revenue & Rehabilitation Dept and Functional Manager/ Assistant Director (34 posts) in Industries & Commerce Dept will be held on March 20 and April 24 respectively.
PPSC exam calendar 2022
|Name of Post
|No. of Posts
|Tentative Date of Exam
|Tentative Time of Exam
| Analyst
Home Affairs & Justice
|10
|January 30
|11.00 AM to 1.00 PM
| Principal (Group-A)
Higher Education
|15
|February 11
|11.00 AM to 1.00 PM
| Naib Tehsildar
Revenue & Rehabilitation
|78
|March 20
|12.00 Noon to 02.00 PM
| Functional Manager/
Assistant Director
(Group-B)
Industries & Commerce
|34
|April 24
|11.00 AM to 1.00 PM
| Accountant
Housing & Urban Development
|8
|May 8
|11.00 AM to 1.00 PM
PPSC has stated that the above dates are tentative and subject to change at short notice.
The admit cards for the exams will be uploaded at the official website 5 days before the date of test. Candidates will be able to download their Admit Cards using their Registration Number and Password on the link ‘Download Admit Card’ available on the website, PPSC said.