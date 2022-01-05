Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the exam calendar for the months of January, February, March, April and May, 2022. The PPSC exam schedule is available on the official website ppsc.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the recruitment exam for the post of Analyst in the Home Affairs & Justice Department will be held on January 30. PPSC has notified a total of 10 posts of Analyst for recruitment.

The exams for Naib Tehsildar (78 posts) in Revenue & Rehabilitation Dept and Functional Manager/ Assistant Director (34 posts) in Industries & Commerce Dept will be held on March 20 and April 24 respectively.

PPSC exam calendar 2022 Name of Post No. of Posts Tentative Date of Exam Tentative Time of Exam Analyst

Home Affairs & Justice 10 January 30 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM Principal (Group-A)

Higher Education 15 February 11 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM Naib Tehsildar

Revenue & Rehabilitation 78 March 20 12.00 Noon to 02.00 PM Functional Manager/ Assistant Director (Group-B)

Industries & Commerce 34 April 24 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM Accountant

Housing & Urban Development 8 May 8 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM

PPSC has stated that the above dates are tentative and subject to change at short notice.

The admit cards for the exams will be uploaded at the official website 5 days before the date of test. Candidates will be able to download their Admit Cards using their Registration Number and Password on the link ‘Download Admit Card’ available on the website, PPSC said.