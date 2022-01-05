Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Combined Medical Service (CMS) Examination 2021. Eligible candidates can fill up the DAF till January 18, 2022 (upto 6.00 PM) on the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC CMS exam 2021 was conducted on November 21. The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for the interview/personality test.

Here’s instructions to fill CMS DAF 2021.

Steps to fill up the Detailed Application Form

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on “DAF for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC” Click on COMBINED MEDICAL SERVICES EXAMINATION, 2021 DAF link Login to the portal and proceed with filling up the DAF and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Vacancy Details

Category-I

Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service: 349

Category-II

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways: 300

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council: 05

General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation: 184

