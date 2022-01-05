Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) Electrical, Electronics and Telecommunication and Computer Science/IT. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upenergy.in from January 11, 2022 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is January 31, 2022. The computer based test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the last week of February.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 113 vacancies, of which 75 vacancies are in the Electrical/Power department, 14 for Electronics and Tele communication, and 24 for Computer Science/Information Technology.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should a degree in relevant field.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved/OBC(non creamy layer)/DFF/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 826 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Selection Process

Selection process will be based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and personal interview. The interview schedule will be released ESC separately.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.