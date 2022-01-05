Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result of Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) Preliminary exam today, December 5. Candidates can download their result from the official website ibps.in using their login details.

The exam was conducted from December 4 to 11, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 4135 vacancies.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on “PO/MT XI 2022-23” result Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the result.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done in three phases — Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview round. The preliminary exam was conducted for the duration of 60 minutes. Candidates who have cleared the exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam of 3 hours’ duration and of 200 marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.