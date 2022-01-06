Today is the last day to register for recruitment to the post of Junior Stenographer advertised by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). Interested candidates can register for the post at the official website ossc.gov.in. Registered candidates will be able to submit their applications till January 14.

The OSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 3 posts of Junior Stenographer in the Heads of Department cadre.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18 years to 32 years as on January 1, 2021 with usual age relaxation for reserved categories.

Educational qualification: Candidate must have passed Higher Secondary School (+2) Examination in any stream from any recognised institution and must possess a minimum speed of eighty (80) words per minute in Shorthand Test both in English & Odia.

Selection process

There shall be three stages such as (i) Language test both in English and Odia, (ii) Shorthand test in English and Odia and (iii) Certificate verification. The date, time and venue of the Written Examination (Language Tests), Shorthand Tests and certificate verification will be conveyed to the eligible candidates in the Admission Letters in due course

Application fee

The candidates other than SC/ST/PwD category have to pay a non-refundable examination fee of Rs 200 online.

Steps to apply for OSSC JS recruitment 2021: