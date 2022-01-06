The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the upcoming All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam or AISSEE 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website aissee.nta.nic.in.

The AISSEE 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 9. The exam will be conducted for admissions to classes 6 and 9 of Sainik Schools. Class 6 entrance exam will be held for the duration of 150 minutes (2 hours 30 minutes), whereas for class 9, the exam will be conducted for 180 minutes (3 hours).

Steps to download AISSEE admit card 2022:

Visit the official website aissee.nta.nic.in Click the download admit card link Enter Application No, date of birth, security pin and submit

The AISSEE admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download AISSEE 2022 admit card.