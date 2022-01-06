Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Law Officer and Legal Assistant in various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in from January 10 onwards.



The last date to apply for the vacancies is February 9, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 26 vacancies.

DSSSB will conduct examinations (Tier-I and Tier-II) for making recruitment against the notified vacancies. The date of conduct of examinations will be intimated in due course only through the website of the Board.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria including age, educational qualification, experience and others in the notification below:

Here’s the notification.

The candidate must be a citizen of India. (ii) The candidate must be eligible in terms of age, educational qualifications, experience etc. as per Recruitment Rules notified by the User Department for the post in which he/she intends to apply. (iii) The educational qualification, age, experience etc. as stipulated in advertisement shall be determined as on 09 /02/2022.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. & Exserviceman category are exempted from paying Application fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in Click on the, “LINK FOR ONLINE APPLICATION REGISTRATION SYSTEM (OARS)” On the homepage, click on ‘New Registration’ Register and proceed with the application process Pay the applicable fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.