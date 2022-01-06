Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the notification for Anudeshak Main Exam 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website upsssc.gov.in from January 18 onwards.

The last date to submit the application form is February 8, 2022 and the candidates will be able to make corrections to their application form till February 15, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2504 vacancies. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of their scorecard of Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed high school or it’s equivalent from a recognised board.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the application fee of Rs 25.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the notification for the 2022 Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam. Candidates can apply for the UPSSSC Rajyaseva Lekhpal exam from January 7 to 28 at the official website. Corrections to the form can be made till February 4.

The UPSSSC Rajyaseva Lekhpal exam 2022 will be held for recruitment to 8085 posts.

For more details, candidates are advise to visit the official website here.