Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to 2900+ vacancies of Lab Technician, STS, STLS and Sr LT advertised by Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UP NHM). Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website upnrhm.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2980 vacancies, of which 2080 vacancies are for Lab Technician posts, 5 for LT IRL/C&DST, 171 for LT+ CBNAAT LT, 4 for Senior LT EQA, 21 for Senior LT IRL, 23 for Senior LT C&DST, 175 for Lab Technician (UPHC), 6 for Lab Technician (UCHC), 293 for Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS), and 202 for STLS.

Candidates may check more details including eligibility criteria, application fee, exam details and others available in the notification below:

Here’s the UP NHM recruitment 2021 official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies:

Visit the official website upnrhm.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online submission of application for vacant contractual positions of LT, Senior LT, STS and STLS under NHM, UP” Read the instructions carefully and register yourself Once registered, proceed with application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Process

Admission to Computer based Test will be purely provisional. Candidature will be subject to verification of details/documents when the candidate reports for document verification, if shortlisted.