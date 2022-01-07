The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer keys of the Entrance Exam for admission to the MBA (IB) 2022-24 of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website iift.nta.nic.in.

The IIFT MBA entrance exam was conducted on December 5 and 23 in the computer-based mode. Question paper, response sheets and provisional answer keys of both the exams are now hosted on the official website. They will be available up to January 8.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question on the portal. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, result will be prepared and declared.

Steps to download NTA IIFT answer key:

Visit the official website iift.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link Login using Application number and date of birth/password The NTA IIFT MBA answer key will appear on the screen Match responses with answer key to calculate the probable score Raise objection, if any, by following insttructions.

Here’s direct link to the answer key.