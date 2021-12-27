The National Testing Agency has rescheduled the Kannada paper of UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. The exam was scheduled to be held on December 26 in CBT mode, but the exam had to be postponed due to technical problem.

The new examination dates will be released in due course of time.

“Due to technical issues at some centres of UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 examination in Subject “Kannada” held on 26.12.2021 (Shift-1) in CBT mode, the scheduled examination could not be conducted. NTA has decided to reschedule the Examination of these impacted candidates. The revised date for the rescheduled Examination will be uploaded shortly along with the revised admit card for these candidates,” reads the notice.

Here’s the notification.

Currently, the Phase 2 exams are being conducted. Today, December 27 is the last date of Phase 2 exams. The test is held for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor.

About UGC NET 2021

The Agency conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship, or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges.

Earlier, NTA had postponed the UGC National Eligibility Test for December 2020 cycle (May 2021) amid Covid-19 crisis, hence the delay in June 2021 UGC NET. Therefore, to regularize the examination cycles, the Commission has merged both UGC NET of December 2020 and June 2021 exam together.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.