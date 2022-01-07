Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website mpsconline.gov.in till January 27.

The MPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 547 posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor, Group-A in the state Home Department under Advt. No. 001/2022.

Here’s MPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-38 years as on April 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Qualification: Possess a degree in Law; and thereafter possess experience of working as an advocate in the High Court or in a Court Subordinate thereto, for a period of not less than five years.

Selection process

MPSC will shortlist candidates for a personal interview to select recruits. If there are many applications, the Commission may conduct a screening test to shortlist candidates.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 719 (unreserved) or Rs 449 (reserved category).

Steps to apply for MPSC recruitment 2021:

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in Go to ‘User Registration’ and create profile Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference.

Here are Instructions to fill MPSC application forms.