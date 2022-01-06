Today is the last day to apply online for the post of Pharmacist advertised by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

The MPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 10 posts of Pharmacist in Maharashtra Medical Education and Research Service, Group-B under Advt. No. 266/2021.

Here’s MPSC Pharmacist recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-38 years as on April 1, 2022.

Qualification: The candidates must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy or Bachelor’s Degree in Science (Tech.) with Pharmacy or Pharmaceuticals and Fine Chemicals. Have adequate knowledge of establishment and maintenance of records and book keeping.

Work Experience: Possess experience of not less than One year in maintenance and supervision of Medical stores or experience of teaching Pharmacy as Demonstrator or in a similar or higher post in teaching hospitals or Medical Colleges, gained after acquiring the qualifications.

Selection process

MPSC will shortlist applicants for personal interviews. If the number of applications is too many, the Commission may conduct a screening test.

Steps to apply for MPSC Pharmacist recruitment 2021:

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in Go to ‘User Registration’ and create profile Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference.

Here are Instructions to fill MPSC application forms.