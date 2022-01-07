The Bombay High Court has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for 9 posts of District Judge in the Judicial Service of the State of Maharashtra. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website bombayhighcourt.nic.in. The last date to submit the online application form is January 27 till 4.30 PM.

Eligibility criteria

Age: A candidate must have attained the age of thirty-five years and must not have attained the age of forty-eight years in the case of candidates belonging to communities recognized as backward by the Government for the purpose of recruitment and forty-five years in the case of others.

Educational qualification: A holder of Degree in Law. A candidate must have sufficient knowledge of Marathi to enable him/her to speak, read, write and translate with facility from Marathi into English and vice-versa.

Work experience: Practising as an Advocate in the High Court of Bombay or Courts subordinate thereto for not less than seven years.

Here’s Bombay HC District Judge recruitment 2021 notification.

Selection procedure

Bombay HC may hold a preliminary written examination comprising of multiple choice objective type questions, followed by a Main written examination comprising of two papers carrying 100 marks each, having a duration of 3 hours each and Viva Voce.

Application fee

The candidate is required to pay Registration fees of Rs 500 for the candidates belonging to communities recognized as backward by the Government and Rs 1,000 in case of others.

Steps to apply for Bombay HC recruitment 2022:

Visit official website bombayhighcourt.nic.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ and click on apply link for District Judge Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download form and take printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Bombay HC recruitment 2022.