The Bombay High Court has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for 17 posts of Senior System Officers and 23 posts of System Officers for the District and Taluka Courts in Maharashtra. The engagement will be on a contract basis for a period of twelve months.

Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website bhc.gov.in. The last date to submit the online application form is May 27 till 5.30 PM.

Eligibility criteria

Age: A person who is not more than 40 years of age shall be eligible for appointment as Senior System Officer/System Officer.

Educational qualification:

Senior System Officer: Degree of BE/B.Tech in Computer Science/Engineering or Information Technology or Electronic Engineering or equivalent with five year experience.

System Officer: Degree of BE/B.Tech in Computer Science/Engineering or Information Technology or Electronic Engineering or equivalent with one year experience.

Here’s Bombay HC System Officer recruitment 2021 notification.

Selection procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of educational qualification, experience and/or interview. The list of eligible candidates and the date of interview will be published on the official website.

Steps to apply for Bombay HC System Officer recruitment:

Visit official website bhc.gov.in Click on Application form and fill the details Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download form and take printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Bombay HC System Officer recruitment.