The Department of School Education, Punjab has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Mater Cadre. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com till January 30, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1416 Master Cadre vacancies. The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 37 years as on January 1, 2021.

Candidates can check the vacancies details, eligibility criteria, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

As per a report by JAGRAN Josh, the candidates from general/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas candidates from SC/ST/PwD category will have to pay Rs 500. More details in the notice.

Steps to apply for Master Cadre posts

Visit the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com On the homepage, click on “Recruitment of various Master Cadre Posts -2022” Register yourself and proceed with the application Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.