The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has started the online application correction process for the WBJEE 2022 today, January 11. Aspirants can make corrections to their application form by visiting the official website wbjeeb.nic.in and download the revised confirmation page till January 13.

The WBJEE 2022 exam is tentatively scheduled to be held on April 23 (Saturday), 2022 in an OMR-based mode. The exam will consist of two papers: Paper 1 (Maths) from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) from 2.00 to 4.00 PM.

The WBJEE admit cards will be available for download from April 18 onwards.

Steps to make corrections to WBJEE 2022 forms