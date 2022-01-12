The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the online registration process today for the NEET PG counselling 2021. Candidates can register for the counselling process at the official website mcc.nic.in. The online registration process for round 1 of NEET PG counselling 2021 will close on January 17 (upto 12.00 noon).

This year, MCC will conduct four rounds of online counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. All candidates who have qualified for 50% All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG 2021 are eligible to register themselves for the counselling round.

Registration fee

At the time of registration, students must pay two kinds of fees:

a) Non-Refundable Registration fee for AIQ/Central University/ESIC/DNB of Rs 1000 for UR/EWS candidates, Rs 500 for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD and Rs 5000 for Deemed University candidates.

b) Refundable Security Deposit which will be refunded to candidates after joining the allotted college.

Here’s NEET PG 2021 counselling Information Bulletin.

Steps to register for NEET PG counselling 2021:

Visit official website mcc.nic.in Go to PG counselling and click on registration link Login using NEET PG Roll Number and Password Complete registration form, pay fee Submit and take a printout of the form.

Here’s direct link to register for NEET PG counselling 2021.

Through NEET PG online counseling, Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), PG Diploma and DNB CET seats will be filled in AIQ category. Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2021 exam which was conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

NEET PG seat allotment is done on the basis of preferences of colleges as well as specialties, seats available, NEET PG merit rank, reservation criteria and other factors.

The Choice Filling/ Locking period for seats will be from January 13 to 17. Colleges will verify internal candidates on January 18 and 19 while processing the seat allotment will be done on January 20 to 21.

The NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on January 22. Candidates will have to report to their allotted colleges from January 23 to 28.

The NEET PG counselling schedule further includes dates for the remaining 3 rounds.

Here’s NEET PG 2021 counselling schedule.