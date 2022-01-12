The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the online registration process today for the NEET PG counselling 2021. Candidates will be able to register for the counselling process at the official website mcc.nic.in. The online registration process for round 1 of NEET PG counselling 2021 will close on January 17 (up to 12.00 noon).

This year, MCC will conduct four rounds of online counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG 2021 are eligible to register themselves for the counselling round.

The Choice Filling/ Locking period for seats will be from January 13 to 17. Colleges will verify internal candidates on January 18 and 19 while processing the seat allotment will be done on January 20 to 21.

The NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on January 22. Candidates will have to report to their allotted colleges from January 23 to 28.

The NEET PG counselling schedule further includes dates for the remaining 3 rounds.

Here’s NEET PG 2021 counselling schedule.

NEET PG 2021 counselling for 50 per cent All India Quota seats was scheduled to begin on October 25 but the MCC had postponed it. Through NEET PG online counselling, Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), PG Diploma and DNB CET seats will be filled. Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2021 exam which was conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

NEET PG seat allotment is done on the basis of preferences of colleges as well as specialties, seats available, NEET PG merit rank, reservation criteria and other factors.