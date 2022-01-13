The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will hold the admission process through a Common Universities Entrance Test from this academic year. The JNU administration took the call at its Academic Council meeting on Wednesday, reported The Indian Express.

A note issued by the Director of Admissions Jayant Tripathi said that the proposal to adopt the CUET was “overwhelmingly endorsed” in the meeting, the report said.

“During the deliberations in the Academic Council, a large number of members including the Deans of Schools, Centre Chairpersons, and External Members of the Council emphasized that CUET would provide a level playing field to numerous eligible students from across the country reducing the burden of taking several entrance examinations,” read the note.

Till last year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JNU Entrance Exam or JNUEE for admission to various UG and PG courses offered at JNU. The 3-hour exam was held in a computer-based mode in an MCQ format in the English language only.

The NTA conducts the CUET exams for admissions to various Central Universities across India. Last year, the University of Delhi also announced it will conduct UG admissions through CUET from 2022-23.

JNU is expected to release the admission policy and prospectus for 2022-23 in the coming weeks. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website jnu.ac.in for the latest updates.