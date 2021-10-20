The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Central Universities – Common Entrance Test or CUCET 2021. Candidates who took the exam can check their result online at the official website cucet.nta.nic.in.

NTA conducted the CUCET 2021 on September 15, 16, 23, and 24 for admission to the Integrated/ Under-Graduate (UI) and Post-Graduation (PG) Programmes of 12 Central Universities for the academic session 2021-22. The exam was held throughout the country through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for the duration of 2 hour.

As per the NTA, out of 1,34,722 registered candidates, 97416 candidates appeared for 60 Test Papers (02 for Undergraduate/ Integrated (UI) programmes and 58 for Postgraduate (PG) programmes).

Here’s NTA CUCET result 2021 notice.

Steps to check NTA CUCET result 2021:

Visit the official website cucet.nta.nic.in Go to ‘CU-CET 2021 Scorecard’ link Login using Application Number and date of birth

The CUCET result scorecard will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check NTA CUCET 2021 result.

Earlier, NTA had released the CUCET provisional answer key on October 3. The candidates will be awarded scores on the basis of the final answer key. The Agency released the CUCET final answer key earlier today.

Admission based on CUCET 2021

Admissions are handled at the level of each of the participating Central Universities (CUs) for their respective programs. After the declaration of the CUCET 2021 result, the respective CUs will declare the counselling/ admission schedule and merit list based on the weightage on the CU-CET 2021 score and the other criteria of the respective CU. There will be online/offline admission counselling for participating CUs.

“The selection and admission are subject to fulfilling the admission criteria, eligibility, rank in merit list, medical fitness, verification of original documents and such other criteria as may be prescribed by the participating Central Universities (CUs),” NTA said.

“NTA will have no role in the selection process - transfer/ cancellation/ conversion of seats and admission of CU-CET 2021 appeared candidates in the CU courses. Admissions are handled at the level of each participating Central University (CU) for their respective programs,” the Agency added.

Candidates are advised to visit the website of CUCET and the desired universities regularly for more updates.