National Testing Agency has released Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2021) result for diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate courses today, November 29. Candidates can check and download their result from the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in using their Application Number and Date of Birth.

NTA has also released JNUEE 2021 cut-off scores. Earlier, JNUEE 2021 result was released for PG courses including MA/MSc/MCA.

Here’s direct link to check the cut-off marks.

NTA conducted the JNUEE 2021 on September 20, 21, 22 and 23 for admission to various UG and PG courses offered at JNU for the academic year 2021-22. The 3-hour exam was held in a computer-based mode in an MCQ format in the English language only.

“The exams were held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 114 cities across India at 248 Centers. The test was of objective type, comprising Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The Exam was conducted in English only (other than language courses),” reads the notification.

Steps to check the result

Visit the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in On the homepage, click on result links for various courses Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.