Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Civil Engineering Services Exam 2019 to be held in Amravati centre. Candidates can check the schedule available on the Commission’s official website mpsc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from January 24 to February 2, 2022 in two shifts — 8.00 AM and 10.00 AM at Government Rest House, Chaprashipura, Camp Area, Old Bypass Road, Amravati - 444602.

A total of 424 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round.

Steps to download the interview schedule

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Advt.No.17/2019 Maharashtra Civil Engg. Services Main Examination 2019-Interview Schedule for Amaravati” The interview schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

