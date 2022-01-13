Bank of Baroda has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Human Resources in Receivables Management. Candidates can apply for the vacancies at the BOB website bankofbaroda.in till February 1, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 145 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy breakdown, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/EWS/OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 600 and Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit BOB career page bankofbaroda.in/Careers.htm Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ and apply for HR vacancies Click on the ‘Apply Now’ link Fill application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.