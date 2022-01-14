Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will today, January 14 conclude the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Professor, Demonstrator, Tutor Occupational and others under Medical Education. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to make corrections to their applications from January 15 to 19, 2021.

The CGPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 299 vacancies, of which 238 vacancies are for the post of Demonstrator, 58 for Assistant Professor and Demonstrator (Nursing), and 3 for Demonstrator (Physiotherapy) and Tutor-Occupational.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 300 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer).

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria available in the official notifications below:

Here’s direct link to Demonstrator (Medical Education Department).

Here’s direct link to Assistant Manager and Demonstrator (Nursing) (Medical Education Department).



Here’s direct link to Demonstrator (Physiotherapy) and Tutor-Occupational (Medical Education Department).

