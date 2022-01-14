Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Clerk from eligible regular Class-IV employees of Government Departments of Himachal Pradesh. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in from January 16 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is February 15, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 20 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Regular Class-IV employees of the Departments of the Government of Himachal Pradesh (excluding the employees of HP Vidhan Sabha, High Court and its Subordinate Offices, HP Administrative Tribunal, HP Public Service Commission, Boards, Corporations and Autonomous Bodies) possessing a Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalent qualification from a recognized University having five (05) years regular service. More details in notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 360, whereas Rs 120 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.