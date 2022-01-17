Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment of Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer under the Urban Development and Housing Department. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the BPSC website onlinebosc.bihar.gov.in till February 10.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for a total 286 posts of Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer.

Here’s BPSC recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Minimum 21 as of August 2021. For male candidates, the upper age limit is 37 while for females it is 40.

Educational qualification: B.Sc Degree in Chemistry / Environmental Science OR B.Tech Degree in Chemistry / Civil / Environmental Science / Public Health Engineering / Architecture.

Selection procedure

BPSC will recruit candidates based on a written exam.

Application fee

Candidates of General OBC/Other State have to pay Rs 750 while Female/SC/ST/ PH have to pay Rs 200 as online application fee.

Steps to apply for BPSC recruitment 2021: