The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has decided to postpone the Selection Post (Phase-9) Examination, 2021 in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab amid the Assembly elections in these states. Candidates can check the notice at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Phase 9 exams 2021 will be held from February 2 to 10 in a computer-based test mode at centres across India. However, 5 states in the country will hold Assembly elections in the same period including UP, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

“Due to announcement of General Elections (Legislative Assembly) in five States, the Commission has decided to postpone the Selection Post Examinations, (Phase-IX), 2021 scheduled from 02.02.2022 to 10.02.2022 for the candidates who have been allotted Examination Centres in the States of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab. Fresh dates of examination for the affected candidates will be announced in due course,” SSC said.

The Commission is likely to announce new dates for the exam in these 3 States in the coming days. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for latest updates.

SSC will conduct the Phase 9 exams as per schedule in all other states.

The Phase 9 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3261 vacancies available for the posts of Junior Seed Analyst, Chargeman, Accountant, Head Clerk, MTS, Sub-Editor, Driver, Librarian, Scientific Assistant, Conservation Assistant Technical, and others.