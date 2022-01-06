The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination (Paper-II), 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the test can check the result on Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF paper 2 exam was held on November 8, 2021, for over 5000 eligible candidates. The answer keys were released on November 18.

According to the Commission, candidates who scored more than the minimum qualifying marks in Paper-II i.e. UR: 30% (60 marks), OBC/ EWS: 25% (50 marks) and all other categories: 20% (40 marks), have been considered for short-listing to appear in Medical Examination.

In total, 4,750 candidates (433 female and 4321 male) have qualified for the medical exam. The merit list contains the name and roll numbers of the selected candidates.

Here’s SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF Paper 2 result notice.

Steps to download SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF result:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result” tab Click on “Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 - List of candidates qualified in Paper-II for appearing in Medical Examination (Female)” under CAPF section

Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to the SSC Delhi Police SI Paper 2 result.

The Schedule of medical exams will be intimated to the candidates in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the websites of Regional Offices of the Commission regarding issue of the Admission Certificate for Medical Examination, SSC said.

Moreover, the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on January 14. This facility will be available till January 31. Candidates may check their individual marks by clicking on the Result/ Marks tab on the Candidate Dashboard and using their Registration No. and Registered Password.