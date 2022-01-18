The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced the exam date for the Fireman recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The CSBC Fireman written exam 2022 will be held on March 27 (Sunday). The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2,380 vacancies, of which, 893 vacancies are for females and 1,487 vacancies are for male candidates.

The Board has said it will release the detailed exam schedule and admit card notice separately.

The Fireman exam was earlier scheduled in June of last year but was postponed amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here’s CSBC Fireman exam 2022 notice.

Selection procedure



The selection process will involve a preliminary written exam conducted by CSBC followed by a physical measurement and efficiency test for candidates who clear the written exam. The written exam will consist of 100 marks and 100 MCQ questions. The final merit list will be prepared based on the performance on the written exam and PET/PST.