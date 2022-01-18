Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the result of the Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2021. Candidates can download their result from the official website peb.mp.gov.in using their login details.

The MPPEB PAT 2021 exam was held on December 8 for admissions to agricultural courses in government-run institutes. Based on the PAT 2021 result, counselling process for admission to first-year B.Sc (Agriculture), B.Sc (Horticulture), B.Sc (Forestry) and B.Tech (Agriculture Engineering) will be conducted by the institutes.

Steps to download MPPEB PAT result 2021:

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link “Result - Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT)- 2021” Enter Application No. or Roll No. and Date of Birth and search result The MPPEB PAT result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to MPPEB PAT 202 result.