Border Security Force (BSF) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 2000+ vacancies of Constable (Tradesman). Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on BSF’s recruitment portal rectt.bsf.gov.in till March 1, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2788 vacancies, of which 2651 vacancies are for male candidates and 137 for female candidates.

“The application by the candidates must be submitted through ONLINE mode. No other mode for submission of application will be accepted. The facility for submission of online application will be opened on BSF website https://rectt.bsf.gov.in. w.e.f.16/01/2022 at 00:01 AM and will be closed on 01/03/2022 at 11:59 PM,” reads the notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Between 18 to 23 years as on August 1, 2021. Relaxation in respect of the candidates for SC/ST/OBC category and other special categories of personnel in accordance with the instructions issued by Central Govt. from time to time.

Educational Qualification: Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized University or Board with two years work experience in respective trades or one year certificate course from Industrial Training Institute/ Vocational Institute with at least one year experience in the trade. More details in the notice.

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

Candidates belonging to UR/General, EWS category or OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, BSF serving personnel and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in On the homepage, click on Recruitment Opening tab Click on “Apply Here” against Constable (Tradesman) BSF `GROUP C` 2021-2022 Fill up the details, upload documents and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for Constable (Tradesman) posts.

Selection Process

Candidates whose online application forms are found to be in order will be called to appear in PST/PET, followed by the Trade Test. Successful candidate in the first phase examination i.e. PST, PET, Documentation and Trade Test will be called to appear in second and third phase of examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.