Delhi University has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Associate Professor in various Departments of the University. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the posts on the official portal du.ac.in till February 7.

In total, there are 449 posts of Associate Professor in 49 different subjects on offer in the Academic Pay Level 13A as per the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix, in various Departments of the DU.

Here’s DU Associate Professor recruitment 2022 vacancy notice.

A minimum of 55% marks at the master’s level shall be the essential qualification for direct recruitment of teachers and other equivalent cadres at any level. The Ph.D. Degree shall be a mandatory qualification for appointment to the post of Associate Professor.

Refer to the qualification notice for details on eligibility criteria.

Application Fee



The application fee is Rs 2000 for UR/OBC/EWS category. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants.

Selection Process

The number of candidates to be called for interview for the teaching posts in the University shall be determined after the screening of applications in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Executive Council on this behalf. More details here.