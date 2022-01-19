The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the online registration process today for the NEET UG counselling 2021. Candidates can register for the counselling process at the official website mcc.nic.in. The online registration process for round 1 of NEET PG counselling 2021 will close on January 24 (upto 12.00 noon).

The MCC will conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2021 in 4 rounds — AIQ Round1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round for allotment of Under Graduate (MBBS/BDS) seats to the eligible and qualified candidates under 15% All India Quota in participating Government Medical/Dental Colleges of the country. Fresh registrations will only be done in rounds 1, 2 and mop-up rounds.

The choice filling will begin on January 20 and conclude on January 24. Choice locking will be done from 4.00 PM to 11.55 PM on January 24. The Processing of seat allotment will happen from January 27 to 28.

The NEET-UG round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 29.

Here’s NEET-UG 2021 counselling schedule.

Steps to register for NEET UG counselling 2021: