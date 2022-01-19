Indian Army has invited online applications from unmarried male and female Law Graduates for grant of Short Service Commission in the Indian Army for Judge Advocate General Branch. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The last date to fill up the application is February 17, 2022 upto 3.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9 vacancies, of which, 6 posts are for male candidates and 3 for female candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 21 to 27 years as on July 1, 2022 (Born not earlier than July 2, 1995 and not later than July 1, 2001; both dates inclusive).

Educational Qualification: Minimum 55% aggregate marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination). The candidates should be eligible for registration as an advocate with Bar Council of India/State. Candidate should be from a College/ University recognized by Bar Council of India.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for JAG (Oct 2022)

Visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in Click on “Officer Entry Apply/Login” and then click “Registration” Once registered, click “Apply Online” Now click on “Apply” shown against Short Service Commission JAG Entry Course Fill up the application, submit the form and take a printout

Here’s direct link to register.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.