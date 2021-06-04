Indian Army will today i.e., June 4 conclude the online application process for grant of Short Service Commission in the Indian Army for Judge Advocate General Branch. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in till 3.00 PM.

The application process commenced on May 6, 2021.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 8 vacancies, of which, 6 post are for Men and 2 for Women.

Short Service Commission will be granted to Male and Female in the regular Army for 14 years, of which, 10 years are permanent with extendable 4 years. The candidates willing to continue to serve in the Army after ten years may, if eligible and suitable in all respects, be considered for the grant of Permanent Commission (PC) in the 10th year of their Short Service Commission in accordance with the relevant policies as issued from time to time, read the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be more than the age of 27 years as on June 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Minimum 55% aggregate marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination). The candidates should be eligible for registration as an advocate with Bar Council of India/State.

Steps to apply for JAG vacancies

Visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in Click on “Officer Entry Apply/Login” and then click “Registration” Once registered, click “Apply Online” Now click on “Apply” shown against Short Service Commission JAG Entry Course Fill the application form and submit Take a printout for future reference

