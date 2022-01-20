Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card of the Specialist Officer (SO) Main exam 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ibps.in using their login details.

The IBPS SO Main exam 2021 will be held on January 30 in an online mode. Candidates who have cleared the SO online prelim exam 2021 are eligible to appear for the Main exam. The result of the prelims exam was announced on Tuesday.

The IBPS SO online Main Examination for the posts of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer will consist of objective tests for 60 marks for a duration of 45 minutes.

Online Main Examination for the post of Rajbhasha Adhikari will consist of Objective and Descriptive Tests for 1 hour and total marks are 60. There will be a penalty of 0.25 marks per wrong answer marked in the Objective Tests.

Candidates are advised to read the Information Handout of the exam available on the official website.

Steps to download IBPS SO Main admit card 2022:

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on the CRP SPL main admit card link Key in your registration/roll number and date of birth to login The IBPS SO Main admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download IBPS SO admit card 2022.

The IBPS recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1828 SO vacancies under CRP SPL-XI. These include posts including IT Officer (Scale-I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), and Marketing Officer (Scale I).

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary and Mains examination followed by the interview round.