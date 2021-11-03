The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various posts including IT Officer (Scale-I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), and Marketing Officer (Scale I). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ibps.in till November 23, 2021.

The online Preliminary Exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 26, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1828 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 20 years and should not be more than the age of 30 years as on November 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

IT Officer (Scale-I): Four year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics and Telecommunications/ Electronics and Communication/ Electronics and Instrumentation OR PG in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications.

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing and Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/ Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture.

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level OR Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level.

Law Officer (Scale I): A Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council.

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): Graduate and Two Years Full time Post Graduate degree or Two Years Full time Post Graduate diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ HR / HRD/ Social Work / Labour Law.

Marketing Officer (Scale I): Graduate and Two Years Full time MMS (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time MBA (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in Marketing.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/PWBD category are required to pay the fee Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 is applicable to all other category candidates.

Steps to apply for SO vacancies

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to apply Online for CRP-SPL-XI” Register and log in to the portal Proceed with application form Pay the applicable fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for SO vacancies.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary and Mains examination followed by the interview round. The online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for selection of personnel in Specialist Officers’ cadre posts is tentatively scheduled in December 2021/ January 2022.