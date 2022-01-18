Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the result of the Specialist Officer (SO) preliminary exam 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website ibps.in using their login details.

The IBPS SO online prelim exam 2021 was conducted on December 26. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1828 SO vacancies under CRP SPL-XI. These include posts including IT Officer (Scale-I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), and Marketing Officer (Scale I).

Candidates will be able to check their results online till January 24.

Steps to check IBPS SO result 2021:

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on SO Prelim result link (CRP SPL-XI) Key in your registration/roll number and date of birth to login The IBPS Clerk result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check IBPS SO prelim result 2021.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary and Mains examination followed by the interview round. The notice regarding the Main exam for qualified will be released shortly.