The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has announced the results of physical tests conducted for the recruitment of Constables in Assam Police. Candidates who appear in the physical tests can check the result online at the official website slprbassam.in.

The Assam Police Constable physical tests were held last year in various districts of Assam. The results have been released for recruitment under four different advertisements of Constables.

The Board has also released the post-wise cut-off marks for the physical tests.

Steps to check Assam Police Constable results 2021:

Visit official website slprbassam.in Click on the Online Result Portal link Click on the result link for relevant post Enter your Roll No and date of birth to search result The Assam Police Constable PET result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,391 posts of Constable in the unarmed branch (UB) and 4,271 posts of Constables in the armed branch (AB) in Assam Police, 813 posts of Constable in APRO and 788 posts of Constable, 754 posts of Constable / Guardsman under DGCD & CGHG, Assam and 154 posts Constable from SPOs against sanctioned posts of AISF Battalion under DGCD & CGHG, Assam.