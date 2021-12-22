The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has invited online applications for recruitment to 320 vacancies of Sub Inspector of Police (AB) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website slprbassam.in till January 21, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 320 SI vacancies, of which 314 vacancies are for Sub Inspector (AB) Male & Transgender posts and 6 for Sub Inspector (AB) Female posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidate should not be more than 24 years and less than 20 years of age as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College/ Institution affiliated to a recognized University.

Direct link to the notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on the ‘online application portal’ link Register and proceed application process Fill the form, upload the required documents and submit Take a printout of the application form

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Process

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respect will have to sit in written examination. Candidates numbering only 5 times the number of posts in respect of each category will be called for PST (Physical Standard Test) and PET (Physical Efficiency Test) on merit basis. More details in the notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.