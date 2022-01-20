The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced the exam date for recruitment to the posts of Agragami in the Civil Defence Organization. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police Agragami exam has been scheduled for January 30 (Sunday) from 12 noon to 1.00 PM. The e-admit cards will be available on the website on January 21 on keying of Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth from October 8 onwards.

The physical tests (PET/PMT) for the post of Agragami were held in October and November.

“All efforts will be made to deliver SMS alert to the registered Mobile Number of the candidates. However, the Board will not be responsible for non-delivery of such SMS due to change in mobile number and/or technical reasons,” the notice said.

WBPRB has notified 169 vacancies for Agragami (WBCEF) and 117 vacancies for Agragami (WWCD).

Here’s WB Police Agragami exam notice.