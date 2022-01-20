Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited online applications for recruitment to 600+ vacancies of Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices in Northern Region. Candidates can apply on the official website iocl.com till January 31, 2022.

The written test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on February 6, 2022 at different cities including Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, and New Delhi. The admit card shall be released on February 2, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 626 Apprentice vacancies in different states. Candidates can check the educational qualification, vacancy details and other eligibility criteria available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

General/EWS category candidates applying for the Apprentice posts should have attained the minimum age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 24 years as on December 31, 2021. Relaxation of upper age limit to SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD candidates shall be extended as per Govt. guidelines.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website iocl.com Click on “Apprenticeships” under Career tab Now click on “Click here to apply online” under Notification for Engagement of Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961at Indian Oil Corporation Limited - Northern Region (MD) Register yourself, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of performance of the candidates in the Written Test (Duration 90 Minutes) followed by document verification and meeting other eligibility criteria.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.