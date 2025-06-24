SSC CHSL 2025 notification released for 3131 vacancies; apply by July 18
Candidates can apply till July 18 through the official website ssc.gov.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025 on June 23, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website ssc.gov.in until July 18, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,131 Group-C vacancies. It is open to 12th-pass candidates aged between 18 and 27 years, offering positions such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operator (DEO). For more details on eligibility criteria, open the official notification.
Direct link to apply for CHSL Exam 2025.
Important Dates
|Event
|Date
|Correction Window
|July 23 - 24, 2025
|Tier-I Exam
|September 8 - 18, 2025
|Tier-II Exam
|February - March 2026
Application Fee
A fee of Rs 100 is applicable. Women, SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen candidates eligible for reservation are exempted from fee payment. Last day to make the fee payment is July 19, 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.