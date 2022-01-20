Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Junior Assistants 2019 Main written exam. Candidates can download the answer key from Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections using their roll number and date of birth by January 23, 2022. The computer based recruitment exam (CBRE) was conducted was on January 17, 2022.

“Unsolicited queries/ objections raised by other means will not be entertained. Objections registered in the designated link only will be considered,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Link for Inviting Objection on Model Answer Key for Main Written Examination for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistants under GA & PG (Rent) Department & OSSC-2019” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to raise objections.

